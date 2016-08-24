Police: Pregnant, teenage runaway has been located

Kristina Zytkoskee, 16, is pregnant, stands 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has short, black hair. Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Bossier City police juvenile unit at (318) 741-8605. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police reported Aug. 24 that a teenage runaway who is pregnant has been located.

Kristina Zytkoskee, 16, was reported missing after she jumped out of a vehicle while riding with a family member Aug. 19 in the Greenacres Place neighborhood .

Her family was concerned because Zytkoskee is several months pregnant and has a medical condition.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.