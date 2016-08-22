New school opens in Texarkana for first day of class

The Board of Trustees with the Texarkana, Texas Independent School District voted unanimously Thursday to call a bond election November 4 that would help build a new school and add to a middle school.

A new school year starts across the ArkLaTex in a little more than a month.

Monday marked the first day of school in the State of Texas and for one East Texas school district, it ushered in a new era in educating students thanks to voters.

Before backpacks could be opened and students making it to classes, the grade was in for the newest school in Texarkana, Texas.

"I love it...great facilities, great teachers, I will give them an A," said parent Anton Mckinney.

Waggoner Creek Elementary School is the results of a nearly $30 million bond election passed by Texarkana voters two years ago.

School leaders say the new facility was needed to help with overcrowding problems at other elementary schools.

There are 41 employees at Waggoner Creek, including 22 teachers and classrooms. The school will serve grades K-5.

"I like the way the classes are separated in the pods, the grades are separated from each other," said parent Kimberly Scott.

"I think it is great. It's a beautiful school and they have done a great job, they are going to love it," said another parent, Jeff Johnston.

School officials say on day one, there were 300 students enrolled. The facility is designed for 400 students with the ability to expand if needed.

Also included in the $30 million bond election was the construction of a sixth grade academy on the campus of Texarkana Texas Middle School.

