Warrant issued for suspect in Texarkana night club shooting

Police are looking for a man identified as a suspect in a shooting overnight at a Texarkana, AR nightclub that left one man wounded.



The shooting around 1 a.m. at Paradise Club in the 2500 block of East 9th St. Police say 23-year-old LaJason Coakley shot 23-year-old Montel Waller once.

Waller was taken to Wadley hospital where he is recovering from treatment.

A warrant has been issued for Coakley's arrest on a charge of battery in the first degree.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Coakley whereabouts is asked to call Texarkana Arkansas Police at 903-798-3154.

