Warrant issued for suspect in Texarkana night club shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Warrant issued for suspect in Texarkana night club shooting

LaJason Coakley, 23 (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department) LaJason Coakley, 23 (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Police are looking for a man identified as a suspect in a shooting overnight at a Texarkana, AR nightclub that left one man wounded. 

The shooting around 1 a.m. at Paradise Club in the 2500 block of East 9th St. Police say 23-year-old LaJason Coakley shot 23-year-old Montel Waller once. 

Waller was taken to Wadley hospital where he is recovering from treatment.

A warrant has been issued for Coakley's arrest on a charge of battery in the first degree. 

Anyone with information about the shooting or Coakley whereabouts is asked to call Texarkana Arkansas Police at 903-798-3154.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly