Whole Foods Shreveport to open Nov. 16

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Shreveport on Tuesday to celebrate Whole Foods Market opening in the city next year.

More rumors are swirling regarding the impending opening of the Whole Foods store in Shreveport.

Whole Foods expected to open in October, despite rumors

Whole Foods is responding to rumors alleging it won't occupy the building currently under construction in Shreveport.

Whole Foods responds to rumors about future of Shreveport location

The 39,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market near East 70th Street at Fern Avenue in Shreveport is expected to open this year.

Just 3 more months.

Whole Foods today announced it will open its Shreveport store Nov. 16.

Sooner still, the company plans to hire about 100 workers. Job applications will be accepted beginning in early September.

The store’s team leader, Ralph White, will be looking for cashiers, prepared foods cooks, fishmongers, butchers and more.

More information about the jobs is available by clicking here.

You can stay in the loop about working for Whole Foods by tracking the company's recruiting channels on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Google+.

“I’m thrilled for Whole Foods Market to open in Shreveport this November,” White says in a statement the company released Aug. 18. “We’re excited to offer new and local products, develop strong partnerships with our neighbors and deliver a shopping experience unlike anywhere else.”

The 39,000-square-foot store in Fern Marketplace at 1380 E. 70th St. will be the company’s first in Shreveport and its seventh in the state.

Whole Foods Market is planning store partnerships and activities leading up to the opening and beyond. KSLA News 12 will bring you those details as they become available.

“We’ve had a tremendous response from the community since first announcing our plans to open a store in the Shreveport-Bossier City area,” said Mark Dixon, president of Whole Foods Market’s Southwest Region. “We can’t wait to open our doors and give the Shreveport community a new option for shopping, dining and gathering with friends and family.”

More information about the Shreveport store is available on its website and its Facebook page.

