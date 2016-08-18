Gunman robs Greenwood Road liquor store - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Gunman robs Greenwood Road liquor store

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Thrifty Liquor in the 4800 block of Greenwood Road in Shreveport as seen in March 2016. (Source: Google Maps) Thrifty Liquor in the 4800 block of Greenwood Road in Shreveport as seen in March 2016. (Source: Google Maps)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A male brandishing a 9mm handgun robbed a Shreveport liquor store.

It happened at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 18 at Thrifty Liquor in the 4800 block of Greenwood Road. 

He entered the store through the exit door, took an undisclosed amount of money then left through the same door, a police report shows.

The gunman stands about 5' 11" tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was wearing a short-sleeve black shirt over a long-sleeve black shirt, plus long black pants.

The robber last was seen leaving the store on foot. It's not yet known whether a vehicle was involved. 

The store clerk, a woman, was unhurt.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly