Gunman robs Greenwood Road liquor store

A male brandishing a 9mm handgun robbed a Shreveport liquor store.

It happened at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 18 at Thrifty Liquor in the 4800 block of Greenwood Road.

He entered the store through the exit door, took an undisclosed amount of money then left through the same door, a police report shows.

The gunman stands about 5' 11" tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was wearing a short-sleeve black shirt over a long-sleeve black shirt, plus long black pants.

The robber last was seen leaving the store on foot. It's not yet known whether a vehicle was involved.

The store clerk, a woman, was unhurt.

