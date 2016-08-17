Sons of Italy Heritage Club serves law enforcement

Law enforcement officers got a special treat this week.

Gullo's Market in Bossier City was the setting Tuesday evening for an event hosted by the Sons of Italy.

Bishop Michael Gerard Duca and The Reverend Earl Provenza blessed St. Michael medals that the officers can keep with them.

St. Michael, the Archangel, is the patron saint of law enforcement.

