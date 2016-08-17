Judge clears AR woman for trial over shooting death of teen

Dozens crowded into an ArkLaTex football stadium Tuesday evening to remember a high school student killed over the weekend.

Official charges are expected to be filed against an Arkansas mom accused of firing a rifle at her daughter's birthday party and killing a teenager.

Official charges expected for woman accused of shooting teen at SWAR party

Tracie Lyanne Dierks, 41, 1 count of second-degree murder, 4 counts of aggravated assault and 7 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Source: Little River County, Ark., Jail)

An Arkansas woman accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl has been found competent to stand trial.

The judge's ruling clears the way for Tracie Lyanne Dierks, 41, to stand trial Oct. 19.

Dierks has pleaded not guilty to 1 count of second-degree murder, 4 counts of aggravated assault and 7 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges are in connection with the death of 17-year-old high school student Caitlin Caskey, of Ashdown, Ark.

The shooting happened at a birthday party Jan. 23 at Dierks' residence in the 2800 block of Highway 32 in Little River County, Ark.

Dierks allegedly was serving alcohol at the party for her 16-year-old daughter. She also reportedly was meeting visiting teens at the door with a rifle, asking them if their parents knew where they were and whether they were going to tell authorities that she was serving alcohol.

Prosecutors have said that the shooting happened when one of the teens asked Dierks if the gun was loaded.

There were 26 to 32 teenagers in the residence when the shooting happened, which at the time prosecutors said did not appear to be intentional. Police recovered an AR-15 rifle that was believed to be used in the shooting.

