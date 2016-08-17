Weather Wonders: Hydroplaning

As we gear up for another day of rain and storms across the ArkLaTex, it is a good idea to remind everyone to slow down while driving. It is very possible that a few patches of these storms could produce very heavy rain. Flash flooding is a concern, as heavy rain in short period of time could cause problems for urban and poor drainage areas.

However, it only takes one-tenth of an inch of water for a car to hydroplane. Cars traveling over 45 mph for more than 30 feet over water that is pooled on the ground run the risk of losing control. Brakes and the steering wheel will not help, if tires are not in contact with the ground. This is why it is always better to be safe rather than sorry and slow down when roads are slick.

