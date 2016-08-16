Bossier City neighborhood may get drainage relief from city

Neighbors in a Bossier City neighborhood are one step closer to having their drainage issues taken care of. (Source: Victoria Shirley, KSLA News 12)

Neighbors in a Bossier City neighborhood are one step closer to having their drainage issues taken care of after the city council voted to set aside money for the improvements.

When heavy rains fall, 15 year Carriage Oaks resident Ron Barmes knows what will happen next.

"I know to expect my yard to be pretty wet and saturated for a while," said Barmes, who explained it doesn't take much for his yard to fill up.

"It always fills up every time we get an inch or two of rain, my ditch will fill up with water and it will stay there for a couple days until the weather gets better anyway," said Barmes.

According to City spokesman Mark Natale, anytime there are heavy rains, about 30 homes in the neighborhood deal with drainage issues. Natale says the neighborhood's original drainage ditch has worn down over the years and is ineffective, leading to standing water in yards.



The Bossier City Council has voted during a first reading to set aside $100,000 for a solution to the issue. The city is looking at a combination of fixes including installing a concrete ditch over the old one and possibly adding french drains. Barmes likes the idea of one day not dealing with drainage issues.

"I'd like to see that happen, there are ways to make it better here I'm sure," he said.

According to Natale, once a contractor gets started on the work, it will take about about six weeks to complete the project.

The Bossier City Council will vote for a final time on the project at their next meeting on September 6.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.