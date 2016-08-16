Texarkana hospital receives award from American Heart Association

A Texarkana-based hospital was honored Tuesday by the American Heart Association, putting the hospital on top of the list for case and treatment of stroke victims.

Wadley Regional Medical Center received the American Heart/American Stroke Association's top achievement award.

Officials say the award recognizes the hospital's commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment, according to nationally recognized research guidelines.

Wadley qualified for the "Honor Roll Elite Award" by reducing the time a patient arrives to the hospital and treatment with a clot-buster tissue drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"That means for stroke they are treating the patients at the right time with the right medication and the right treatment so that takes a coordinating approach with EMS, their entire team," said Kammi Marti, Director of the American Heart Association.

The medical director for the Wadley stroke program is Dr. Khalid Malik and he said the Texarkana hospital treatment of stroke patients is 15 minutes faster than the national average.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.