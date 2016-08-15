Caddo Parish schools back in session

Students in Caddo Parish returned to school Monday.

At Youree Drive Middle School, students were greeted by the same crossing guard who has been there for the last 13 years.

"Just excited to be back," says Columbus Williams Sr., the crossing guard.

For the man of few words getting the kids from one side to the other is only part of the job he wants to get to know them.

"Learning the kids. It takes a little time to learn their names, but I get it down," says Williams.

But, Williams does speak up when it comes to the safety of the kids he protects.



"They should stop texting and all that. Stop holding their dogs. I seen a lot of that," said Williams.

Authorities are urging motorists to be on the look out for children crossing busy streets and obey school bus laws.

Children across the parish will be out and about daily in the morning hours between 7:30 and 8:30 as school gets started.

