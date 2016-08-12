Body found behind Shreveport church identified

SPD on scene of where a body was discovered in a ditch behind a church in the 1400 block of Looney St. (Source: Bubba Kneipp, KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man whose remains were discovered behind a church in the Allendale neighborhood Thursday night.



The badly decomposed body of John Robinson, 25, of Shreveport, was discovered around 8:30 p.m. in a drainage ditch in the 1100 block of Looney Street at Pierre Avenue, behind St. Paul United Methodist Church by someone walking by who noticed a foul odor and followed the scent.

Police on the scene estimated the body could have been there for 1-2 days.



Robinson, a white male, was identified via fingerprints by Shreveport Police Department investigators. Police have not yet said whether they believe foul play is involved.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.



