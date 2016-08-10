Parkway High donates portion of grant to Bossier deputies

Parkway High School presented two speed zone monitors to the Bossier Sheriff's Office after winning $100,000 from the Celebrate My Drive contest with State Farm.

The two monitors cost more than $13,000, and they will be used by Bossier deputies to monitor speed in and around schools through the parish.

"It's to get folks attention and to remind them school is started and we're out there to enforce the school zones," Sgt. Jeff Pleasants, Traffic Divisions with Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

It is something Parkway High School senior Collin Thigpen says will help young drivers realize they may not be paying close attention.

"I was in a car accident with one of my good friends, but she wasn't paying attention to the road. And she also didn't have both hands on the wheel. When she was going into an oncoming lane, she wasn't looking both ways and she was also speeding, so we got hit. None of us got hurt, but it could have been a lot worse," said Thigpen.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says speed and distracted driving are mainly what they see in school zones, both against the law.

Their end goal? To keep all motorists safe by getting drivers to slow down, watch what they're doing, and drive more carefully.

"They forget sometimes. once they get within the zones they forget. And our goal is through awareness and through enforcement to make them aware they can't do that," said Pleasants.

Car crashes are the number one cause of teen fatalities, according to authorities, and deputies hope this effort will keep all motorists safe.

Parkway High was one of 22 schools in the United States to win a first-prize award of $100,000.

To earn the grant, high schools submitted creative videos and proposals designed to address teen driver safety issues in their communities.

Winners were determined by public voting online. Parkway High is among the top 22 schools receiving the most votes among 681 high school submissions.

Celebrate My Drive is an effort by State Farm to help decrease the number of car crashes involving teenagers, the No. 1 killer among that age group, by engaging teens while they learn to drive.

