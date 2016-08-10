Tri-Parish Drug Task Force deputies awarded

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle congratulated an area deputy on his recent award from the Tri-Parish Drug Task Force this week.

The awards were given in recognition of significant drug seizures in DeSoto, Red River and Sabine parishes.

Corporal Michael Dunn received the award for DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

Also recognized was Deputy Tony Matteson from Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and Deputy Jimmy Campbell and Deputy Frank Maxie from Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.

Way to go guys!

