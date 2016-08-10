Man wanted for felony theft believed to be in East Texas

The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a man wanted for various thefts.

Deputies have obtained arrest warrants for 45-year-old Kirk Benard Simon as a result of investigations into two large thefts from Simon's employer in Webster Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, Simon is wanted for felony theft, theft of oil and gas equipment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say Simon is believed to be in the Henderson, Tatum and Longview, Texas areas and is believed to be working in the logging industry in those areas.

Some of the items have reportedly been recovered with the assistance of the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has recently received any tools, welding equipment or lawn equipment from Simon is urged to report it to their local law enforcement or contact Detective Scott Tucker with the Webster Sheriff's Office at 318-377-1515. Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts is also urged to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.