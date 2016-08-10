Hearing reset on ex-fire chief's appeal to regain his job

Former Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford (far right) appears before the Shreveport Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board the morning of June 8. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Former Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford reacts to dismissal of 5 counts of malfeasance in office against him in Caddo District Court Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A hearing on a former Shreveport fire chief's appeal to regain his job has been continued for a month.

The civil service board's action Aug. 10 is to give Craig Mulford time to go to Baton Rouge to work out his retirement rights.

When asked to clarify what that means, Mulford replied: "I'm going down there to take care of business."

When the board reconvenes Sept. 7, it is expected to review what Mulford learned in Baton Rouge. There will be no witnesses and no testimony during the hearing.

Mulford was fired in September 2014 after being indicted on 5 counts of malfeasance in office. The charges accused him of violating administrative policies while handling complaints about several firefighters. More specifically, Mulford was accused of conducting a false investigation and not letting firefighters speak with investigators about allegations of firefighters abusing 2 mentally challenged men at Fire Station

About 4 months ago, Caddo District Judge John Mosely Jr. agreed to quash the indictment and the Caddo district attorney's office subsequently dismissed all charges against Mulford.

City attorney William Bradford has said the civil service board will review then rule on whether Mulford should get his job back. Both the city and Mulford have the right to appeal any decision the panel makes.

Former Caddo District Attorney Paul Carmouche's law firm is representing Mulford. He said it will be up to Mulford to go back to the job if the board reinstates his client.

Scott Wolverton currently is serving as fire chief.

