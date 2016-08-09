Backpack giveaway event a success in Shreveport

Hundreds of students are one step closer to being ready to start school.

Parents and students packed the Shreveport Convention Center for Mayor Ollie Tyler's Backpack and school supplies giveaway.

Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation and Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral helped collect donations.

"I thrive on giving, and just to see their faces and the children picking out saying 'that's my backpack' and 'that's mine,' and they're laughing about it, it just does my heart good," said Bishop Larry Brandon.

Barbers were also on hand offering free haircuts to children before going back to school, and Papa John's handed out pizza for dinner.

