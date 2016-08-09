Bossier detectives seek culprit of saloon burglary

Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying the person who broke into a Princeton saloon Sunday evening.

The culprit reportedly stole cash from video poker machines and also decided to make a withdrawal of cash that was still in the ATM by hauling away the entire ATM that was located inside the business.

It all happened around 7:30 p.m. on August 7 when an unknown person entered the Showdown Saloon in the 7500 block of Highway 80 in Princeton. Deputies say the thief damaged the front door lock to gain access inside of the business, and when entering, quickly disabled surveillance cameras.

However, detectives say they were able to obtain various angles of surveillance camera footage.

During the crime, authorities say three video poker machines were damaged and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from two of the machines.

Detectives say they believe the ATM on the other side of the door was the next target.

Authorities say the culprit affixed a chain to the ATM and latched the chain to a vehicle pulling the machine out of the business.

The thief appears to have a heavy build, unknown sex and race and was seen on surveillance video wearing a Ghillie camouflage top, mask, sunglasses and gloves, according to detectives.

Although it's unknown exactly what type of make and model the vehicle the thief may have used, authorities believe it may be a heavy duty truck.

Just three days earlier, an unknown person cut the power supply and attempted to access the business by prying open the rear door on Aug. 4, deputies say.

Bossier Sheriff's detectives are also working with the Bossier City Police Department to determine if another burglary on Highway 80 in Bossier City where thieves entered a tavern and stole money from an ATM is connected to the saloon burglary.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the person responsible is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.