Meet the team: Marie Waxel

Marie Waxel comes to the ArkLaTex from Northwest Alabama, where she worked for our sister Raycom station in Huntsville.

A South Carolina native, Marie grew up in Bluffton and went to school at Newberry College, where she graduated with a degree in mass communications and a minor in psychology.

She began her news career in the Carolinas at WHNS-Fox Carolina in Greenville, SC and interned at SCETV-Beaufort (formerly WJWJ) as well as WIS Channel 10 in Columbia, SC.

Marie received an Alabama APME Award in 2013 for Best Hard News Feature for a story on a rural Alabama community that rallied to find a missing child with Down Syndrome.

While not on air, Marie enjoys exploring new areas with her husband, spoiling their lab Maximus, and red wine is always a plus!

She’s excited to be in Louisiana and looks forward to sharing your stories.

If you'd like to contact Marie with a story idea, email her at mwaxel@ksla.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @mariewaxel and "Like" her on Facebook!