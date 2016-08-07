Lunch etiquette advice for teachers

As teachers gear up for a new school year, one principal is giving some tips on how to get back in the groove.

Gerry Brooks, principal of Liberty Elementary School in Lexington, Kentucky, has a comedy YouTube channel under the alias "Lex Prin" with dozens of videos targeted at teachers and school faculty members.

In one hilarious video, he explains lunch etiquette.

Another video explains how teachers can eat for free every day.

The videos are intended to be lighthearted reminders and tips for educators.

