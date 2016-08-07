Purple Heart parking spot created for wounded warriors at Bossier City restaurant

Buffalo Wild Wings on Airline Dr. has established the first wounded warrior parking spot in Bossier City.

It's not just a parking spot for those with handicap tags. It is painted purple and white, and it is reserved for people who have received a Purple Heart.

Buffalo Wild Wings store manager Tyler Herrington said the spot was finished Friday.

“It’s something we want to give back," said Harrington. "It’s a minor gesture towards the people that have done so much for us.”

Other stores around the country are getting involved with the Wounded Warrior parking as well. Herrington says he got the idea from another Buffalo Wild Wings store in Michigan.

