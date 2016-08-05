Friends honor Officer Thomas LaValley's memory a year after he was slain

It's been one year since Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley lost his life in the line of duty. He was gunned down while responding to a suspicious persons call.

His fellow officers still struggle to fill the void he left behind.

"It's like a part of our soul was taken that night," explained friend and fellow officer Ron DeBello, who served shoulder to shoulder with LaValley patrolling the city's streets.

"He could always be counted on, he was always there."

LaValley became the man they counted on to lift their spirits, DeBello said. "Funny, funny, there was always something funny. No matter what we did, no matter how bad the call was, it was funny."

DeBello said not a day goes by that he doesn't think about his friend. Like many at the department, he wears a constant reminder on his wrist to honor his fallen brother.

"We always had his back, he always had our back up until that very night"

On the anniversary of LaValley's death, the officers are asking for prayers, not only for his family but for those in the department he left behind.

"There were some that were there that have to work tonight; and our thoughts and prayers need to be with them because it's going to be hard tonight it's hard every night"

The 28-year-old Shreveport man accused of killing LaValley is expected to go on trial in February. A sanity commission is expected to present its findings in September on whether he is fit to stand trial.

