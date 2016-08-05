TAPD: Nurse charged in death of Bi-State inmate

The death of an inmate inside the Bi-State Justice Center early Friday morning is under investigation.

The death of an inmate inside the Bi-State Justice Center early Friday morning is under investigation.

Morgan Angerbauerm 20, was found alone in her cell at the Bi-State Justice Center just after 4 a.m. Friday in what appeared to be medical distress.

Morgan Angerbauerm 20, was found alone in her cell at the Bi-State Justice Center just after 4 a.m. Friday in what appeared to be medical distress.

Morgan Angerbauer, 20, was found alone in her cell at the Bi-State Justice Center just after 4 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2016 in what appeared to be medical distress. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The nurse that was treating a Bi-State Justice Center inmate who died after being found alone in her cell "in medical distress" last month has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

According to Texarkana police, 20-year-old Morgan Angerbauer was found just after 4 a.m. on Friday, July 1 by jail nursing staff and corrections officers.

Efforts to revive Angerbauer were made without success.

On Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department issued a statement, saying an autopsy completed by the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock found no evidence of physical trauma to Angerbauer's body that would have resulted in her death.

However, Medical Examiner Dr. Jennifer Forsyth found that Angerbauer's cause of death was "Diabetic Ketoacidosis."

Diabetic Ketoacidosis is a buildup of acids in the blood. It can happen when blood sugar is too high for too long. It could be life-threatening, but it usually takes many hours to become that serious.

"Based on facts revealed during the investigation conducted by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, and upon consultation with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant affidavit was prepared for Brittany Johnson, 26 years of age, for Negligent Homicide, a class "A " misdemeanor."

Johnson was the LVN treating Angerbauer at the time she died.

Johnson was arrested Friday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. and booked into the Bi-State Justice Center, according to TAPD.

Angerbauer had been held for the Miller County Sheriff's Office at the Bi-State jail since June 28, 2016. According to the sheriff's office, she was being held on an active felony warrant for failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was due back in court July 15.

The Bi-State Justice Center is operated by LaSalle Corrections, a private correctional operations company.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.