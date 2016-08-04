'Cut to the Chase' draws big crowd at Red Carpet premiere in Shreveport

Crowds line up for the Red Carpet Premiere of "Cut to the Chase" (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Movies are still being filmed in Louisiana, also known as "Hollywood South," despite deep cuts to film industry tax credits recently.

Hollywood actor Blayne Weaver from Bossier City premiered his latest film "Cut to the Chase" Thursday at the Strand Theatre in Downtown Shreveport.

"Cut to the Chase" is a movie about a man with a troubled past doing what he has to do to rescue his sister. It was filmed in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

"I mean there are so many different types of locations here in Northwest Louisiana, that it was really great to get to take advantage of that," said Weaver.

Shreveport native and producer for the movie Chris Lyon said, "We've been building these things that have lead to use being able to make this movie here in town."

"Anytime you watch a movie and pieces of your home are in it, you just get that much more excited," said moviegoer Jaya McSharma.

Lyon said there were familiar faces both behind and in front of the camera.

"I saw a commercial on television, saying the director was from Shreveport, thought this would be something fun to do on a Thursday night," said moviegoer Jonathan Reynolds.

"It's like a little bit of Hollywood but in Shreveport," added McSharma.

"We've had these great stars come in from Los Angeles but we also found some really wonderful talent here in Shreveport. So we're getting all ends of the spectrum."

Arlena Acree, Director of Economic Development and Film, says this movie is part of the film industry success the area has seen. She says the business slowed down when the state suspended buying the tax credits for a year, but things changed when they started buying them again on July 1.

Acree said now she's working to get 2 films, and 2 TV series to film here.

"And keep in mind it's a numbers game so that doesn't mean we're going to get them, but we're sure trying to get them here."

In addition to the big Hollywood movies being made in NWLA, Acree says the Louisiana Film Prize Contest, which is for movies produced by local talent, is growing and has also helped increase the amount of films being shot here in the ArkLaTex.

Acree also says that she is hoping the cable TV show Salem is renewed for a fourth season. Many parts of the shows are filmed in Shreveport. Acree says the sets from those scenes are still up and ready to go for filming. The third season of Salem will premiere on Halloween night.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.