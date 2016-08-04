DeSoto schools say traffic will die down

Parents dropping off their kids at the DeSoto Public Schools complex may have some traffic issues along Highway 171 just south of Stonewall.

The school's superintendent, Cade Brumley, says the traffic will die down in a few days as parents get used to the where their kids need to go, and stop walking their kids to the front door.

The school also spent $3 million on a road that separates bus traffic from cars to help manage the congestion.

They tell us that they haven't heard of any complaints, and that so far, traffic is running smoothly.

An elementary principal says it's best to wake up 15 minutes early to help everyone get out the door in plenty of time.

Also driving your route the night before and finding the quickest route will help you shave off a few minutes and maybe beat the line.

