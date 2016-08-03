SporTran boasts major changes on the horizon

SporTran says eight new buses are on the way to ramp up their fleet of public transportation in Shreveport-Bossier. The company says we can expect some high-tech upgrades in the future as well. The newer, smaller buses will hit the streets next month.

"We are changing every route, the routes haven't been changed in 22 years," said SporTran executive director Dinero Washington he says after decades of remaining the same a change is on the way for SporTran.

"We are minimizing bus stops at this point the city has about 2900 stops," added Washington.

Johnneisha O'Neal depends on SporTran to get back and forth to work in the nick of time and says while she's all for the transition, she fears starting fresh with new routes could make her commute more difficult.

"It'll probably be hard to learn the new routes, but I hope it'll be faster and quicker," said O’Neal.



Washington says the changes will come with a new app equipped with a Google locator.

"It'll give the ability to put your stop number in go from that stop to wherever you are trying to go, it’ll tell you what buses to reconnect with.”

That helps ease Johnneisha O'Neal's mind a bit. She currently relies on the website for updates.

"I am looking forward to the app so I can know exactly what time, instead of sitting in the hot it's really hot," added O’Neal.

In just a few short months she could have everything she needs right at her fingertips.



"It's going to be mobile payment aboard the coaches, you'll be able to use the app to pay your fare on the bus,” said O’Neal.

It's not expected to cost O’Neal a penny more.

"As of today there has been no talk of fare increase," said Washington.



SporTran says they are bringing things up a notch and keeping the city rolling, without reaching into the pocketbooks of those who have somewhere to go.



WiFi is also expected to be added to the buses by early next year.

Sportran's intermodal terminal would have opened this Fall but now won't open until next year.

Officials say the weather delays pushed back construction by a year. The SporTran facility will be moving its main location to Murphy Street right across from the Shreveport Police Department.

The new concept is called "intermodal" where SporTran will share space with Greyhound and possibly Megabus.

