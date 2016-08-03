Teen runaways in the ArkLaTex

Law enforcement agencies throughout the ArkLaTex are asking for the public's help with finding the following runaways.

Here are the teens who have been reported recently:

Release sent Dec. 23, 2016: Keonna McNeil

Shreveport police say Ashley Dunn reported her daughter Keonna McNeil, who goes by the nickname "Keke," as a runaway Dec. 15. The 15-year-old last was seen in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport. McNeil stands 5' 5" tall, weighs 230 pounds and has her hair in black and red braids. She last was seen wearing a blue Aero shirt, dark blue jeans and brown boots. McNeil also is wanted on an alleged probation violation. Authorities ask anyone with any information to call Dunn at (318) 820-9004 or 318-990-3556 or Shreveport police youth services Detective J. Gaddy at (318) 673-7300, ext. 1141.

Posted Nov. 3, 2016: Aaliya Perry

Texarkana, Texas, police say Aaliya Perry's mother has reported the teen as runaway. Perry last was seen Nov. 2 around Ferguson Street in the College Hill area of Texarkana, Ark. The 17-year-old stands 5' tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Authorities ask anyone with information to call (903) 798-3116.

Release sent Oct. 14, 2016: Haven Wiggins and Joel Grayson Matlock

Haven Wiggins, 15, last was seen Oct. 7 when she ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City. She stands 4', 9" tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair. Wiggins also has a tattoo on her upper left chest.

Joel Grayson Matlock, 17, of Bossier City, last was seen Oct. 12 after running away from a friend’s home where he’d been staying. He stands 5’, 7” tall, weighs 150 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Authorities ask anyone with information about either teen to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8652.

Release sent Sept. 20, 2016: Lakenya Jones

Bossier City police are asking the public for assistance with locating 15-year-old Lakenya Jones who reportedly ran away Sept. 11. Lakenya was last seen in the 300 block of Edwards Street on Monday, Sept. 19, around 6 p.m., police say. But, authorities have been unable to locate her. Lakenya is described as a black female who is about 5'3" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.

Release sent Sept. 13, 2016: Emmalee Carraway

Harrison County, Texas, authorities are looking for a teenager who left her residence just south of Marshall, Texas, about 10 p.m. Sept. 12. They believe 14-year-old Emmalee Carraway still is in the area. She stands 4',11" tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (903) 923-4000 or (903) 923-4020 with any information.

Release sent Aug. 24, 2016: Matthew Lindmark

Shreveport police say 16-year-old Matthew Lindmark's mother reported him as a runaway Aug. 5. He last was seen July 31 in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say Matthew Lindmark possibly is staying with friends in Forest Mobile Home Park. Call Detective White at (318) 673-7020 with any information.

Release sent Aug. 24, 2016: Hannah Fiebiger

Shreveport police say 16-year-old Hannah Fiebiger last was seen Aug. 18 in the 2400 block of Lakecrest Drive. She stands 5',3" tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7020 with any information.

Release sent Aug. 3, 2016: Raymond Brumfield

Police say 15-year-old Raymond Brumfield ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City on July 23. He stands about 5'9" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Brumfield last was seen wearing a peach shirt, gray shorts, white socks and gray Jordan basketball shoes. Call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8652 with any information.

Release sent Aug. 5, 2016: Lawrence Dominique

Police say 15-year-old Lawrence Dominique last was seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Wells Island Road in north Shreveport. He stands about 6'1" tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has a muscular build. Call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 with any information.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.