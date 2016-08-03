30 Texarkana students go on back-to-school shopping spree

Texarkana students pick out new shoes to return to school (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

In just a few days, many ArkLaTexans will be hitting the stores shopping for back-to-school supplies, and this weekend is tax free.

Leading up to the weekend, one Texarkana business is giving back in an effort to help some families send children back to school in style.

The Texarkana chapter of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club took some children to Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Thanks to Academy, Kelese Finley and 29 of her friends were granted a day of shopping at the business, just in time for a new school year.

"It's fun because they got pretty clothes, pretty shoes and they got stuff that fits me just right," said Finley.

Each child was given a $100 Academy gift card to be used for clothing, back packs and shoes.

It was definitely a day of excitement for the young shoppers, but one of relief and appreciation from parents.

"They helped parents out a whole lot because we have to pay bills, we have to pay rent. I mean, they did an awesome job," said parent Shawntel Williams.

This is the programs seventh year and Academy officials say it has grown to include more than 100 similar events reaching more than 3,000 children.

The sales tax free weekend for Louisiana is also this weekend, but you won't get the same discount you've enjoyed in year's past during the holiday.

This year in Louisiana, the sales tax holiday is on August 5 and 6 and shoppers will pay 3 percent state sales tax rather than the full 5 percent. In past years, the entire 5 percent sales tax had been waived for items including back-to-school supplies, electronics and furniture.

In Texas, the sales tax holiday is August 5-7 and shoppers will save about $8 on every $100 for certain items.

Arkansas' sales tax holiday is August 6-7.

