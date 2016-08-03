Remains found at Grand Canyon believed to be missing Louisiana woman

Human remains found at the Grand Canyon are believed to be those of a missing Louisiana woman.

According to a statement released by the Grand Canyon National Park Service, rangers conducting scheduled training on Saturday located the remains below the South Rim's Pima Point.

Based on evidence at the scene, the body is believed to be 22-year-old Diana Zacarias, of Natchitoches.

Family members have confirmed to KSLA News 12 that they have been notified of the discovery.

Zacarias' family reported her missing on April 3. Officials said she arrived on the South Rim via the Arizona Shuttle the day before and was dropped off at the Maswick Lodge.

The National Park Service conducted a multiday search and rescue operation but were unable to locate her at that time.

The remains have been transferred to the Coconino County medical examiner for positive identification.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.