Shreveport woman remains dedicated to 'faith stand' against violence

A Shreveport woman continues to brave rain and triple-digit temperatures for weeks, determined to spread her message to stop the violence.

Annie Spates spends seven hours a day seven days a week along Lakeshore Drive in the blistering heat it's what she calls a "faith stand."



“There is no way I would have come out of air conditioning, to sit on a corner with a sign had not God spoke to my heart to do so,” said Spates.



Shreveport police report 27 homicides so far this year. That's one shy of the total of the 28 recorded in all of 2015.



Spates has been standing at the corner of Hearne Ave. and Lakeshore Dr. faithfully since May 12.

At least a dozen homicides have taken place since Spates started her street corner faith stand, 3 of them along Lakeshore Dr. itself. But she isn't moved to stop spreading her message.



“I don't have a report of numbers it seems to me the killing is still going on, but that doesn't stop God because we walk by faith and not by sight. I am not moved by what I see,” added Spates.



She believes there is a specific type of killing that is overtaking communities.



“All killings matter, all lives matter, police lives matter, black lives matter, but blacks killing blacks we have no concern and something has to be done about it,” said Spates.



Shreveport police say they have noticed that many of the recent homicides have been between acquaintances.



“I'll go inside when the Lord speaks to my heart and says, 'It is time to stop.' So far, He has not said for me to stop,” added Spates.



A sign of hope for change, one hour and one day at a time.



While Spates is on her own individual faith stand, others have also done their part to try to stop the violence through posting billboards and holding peace rallies.

