SWAR police officers 'Step In The Name of Love'

One Southwest Arkansas police department took to the streets to dance this week.

The event, called "Step In The Name of Love" was held in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The gathering gave the community a chance to meet, greet and dance with officers with the El Dorado Police Department.

The department called it a "unity night of dancing" on their Facebook page.

Earlier in the week, some EPD officers stopped by the Boys and Girls Club to play basketball when this happened:

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.