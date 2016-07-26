Group shows appreciation by serving lunch to Bossier officers

"Feed Our Friends in Blue" served lunch to all Bossier City officers and all first responders. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

A group showed appreciation to Bossier law enforcement Tuesday morning.

"Feed Our Friends in Blue" served a free lunch to all Bossier City officers and first responders.

The lunch was from 11 in morning until 1 in the afternoon by the Liberty Garden located between the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments on Benton Road.

"Feed Our Friends in Blue" support group was started by Tera Hardison, the wife of a Bossier City Police detective.

"We need to come together. We need to promote peace and love and stop all this hate towards law enforcement, towards any type of community. We need to all come together," said Hardison.

Other spouses of law enforcement officers volunteered. Several businesses also donated food, cash and other items. Some of the businesses include Silver Star Smokehouse, Frito Lay, Strawn’s, Julie Anne’s Bakery, Buttercup Cupcakes, Flowers Bakery, Red River City Beverage and Bossier Tent.

They group planed on feeding 500 law enforcement officers or LEOs on Tuesday. They are working on nailing down a date to do the same for LEOs in Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

