Search on for suspects in armed robbery of SWAR bank

The Howard County Sheriff's Office is looking for at least 4 suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Mineral Springs branch of Diamond Bank on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian McJunkins says it happened shortly after 3 p.m., when 3 men and 1 woman stormed into the bank. At least 2 of them were armed with semi-automatic handguns and ordered the clerks and lone customer inside to the floor.

They jumped over the counters and took money from the clerk's drawers and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No shots were fired and one was injured, but by their actions and the fact that they were armed, McJunkins says they are considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff added that information investigators have gathered so far indicates that the perpetrators of this crime may have watched the bank in advanced, as all as other businesses nearby.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the armed robbers. Their faces were covered with masks or bandanas, but the sheriff is hoping someone will recognize their builds or mannerisms.

The entire armed robbery took place over a period of less than 2 minutes.

Police are also working on getting a better description of a possible getaway vehicle, which for now has not been narrowed down to an exact make or model. It's believed to be a smaller to mid-sized 4-door sedan, possible dark blue or black, with temporary or paper tags of some sort. It also may have black rims and tinted windows.

Anyone with information that could help police identify and locate suspects in this armed robbery is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 870-845-2626.

