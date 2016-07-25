Bossier Parish to offer free meals at 15 schools

Students who attend Bossier Parish schools will receive free breakfast and lunch for 2016-2017.

Thanks to a federal program, the 15 Bossier Parish schools will offer the free meals to students regardless of household income.

Bossier Schools’ Child Nutrition Program is partnering with the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to provide over 7,500 students with a healthy breakfast and lunch each day at no charge.

The only requirement is for a child to be enrolled at one of the following Bossier Parish Schools:

Bossier Elementary

Bossier High

Butler Educational Complex

Carrie Martin Elementary

Central Park Elementary

Elm Grove Elementary

Greenacres Middle

Kerr Elementary

Meadowview Elementary

Plain Dealing High

Plantation Park Elementary

Platt Elementary

T.O. Rusheon Middle

T.L. Rodes Elementary

Waller Elementary

“Bossier Parish Schools is always looking for ways we can better serve the children in our district,” said Sha Kirkendoll, Supervisor of Bossier Schools’ Child Nutrition department. “We recognize the meals served at school each day are an important part of the equation in a child’s ability to thrive and learn, which makes providing a healthy breakfast and lunch a priority for us on a daily basis.”

The program aims to alleviate children from being labeled in the lunch line as low-income because no student incurs charges for meals.

