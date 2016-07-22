Mayor announces Lt. Alan Crump as interim Shreveport police chief

Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw will retire this month after 6 years at the helm of the department, along with Deputy Chief Duane Huddleston.

Deputy Chief Duane Huddleston was selected by Chief Willie Shaw as the department's first Deputy Chief of Police in 2012. (Source: Shreveport Police Department/Facebook)

The Mayor has announced Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief for Shreveport Police Department. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim Chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.

“The Interim Chief will provide the stability and leadership needed to secure the department during this transitional period while we search for the new Police Chief,” said Mayor Tyler. “This appointment is also critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors.”

Chief Willie Shaw will retire at the end of July, along with Deputy Chief Duane Huddleston. Both are committed to work through July 31, taking a combined 60 years of experience with them.

Following his introduction by Mayor Tyler Monday morning as interim chief, Lt. Crump said, "As a Shreveport police officer it has always been my goal to strive and protect through the development of enduring community relationship."

Crump comes to the interim chief position from the Community Oriented Policing Bureau and youth services.

"My selection for interim chief understands the importance of these relationships and the stability they provide to our neighborhoods," said Crump.

If Lt. Crump looks familiar, that's because we spoke with him back in November 2010 after officers cracked a burglary case. He's also worked with and later supervised the DARE and Police Pastor's Program. "During these and other assignments, I've always subscribed to a philosophy of placing others first," added Crump.

Lt. Crump is also a veteran and pastor with a doctorate in theology. His background is in line with what the mayor said she's looking for in a permanent chief, saying, "I'm also seeking someone with a servant's heart."

But when asked if he will apply for the permanent chief's position, Crump did not give a definite answer.

"Initially no, that is not a main thought in my mind. It's just right now to do the best job that I can."

The appointment of Crump will initially be 90 days, but could be longer if the national search takes longer than expected.

Mayor Tyler said she hopes to have a permanent chief in place by the end of the year.

The safety of officers was a big part of discussion at the news conference in light of recent events, including officer-involved shootings in Baton Rouge, and the deadly ambush on officers in the same city just last weekend.

When asked for more specifics on what is being done to ensure officer safety, Chief Shaw would only say, "If we talk about the different strategies that we use and we currently tell people what we're doing, then there's no need to do those things."

But Shaw did add that they are well aware of what's happening around the country and here in Shreveport. "We have talked with our officers. And we are very vigilant about the job that we do."

For her part, Mayor Tyler said with officers the targets of violence nationally, they cannot help but change their thinking about policing and who might be best as the permanent police chief.

"Of course we are. We have. We're always looking for better ways to address. We've been fortunate that we've not had that in our community."

But it's no accident that incoming interim police chief Alan Crump comes from the department's Community Oriented Policing Bureau, which the mayor called critical.

"Those community liaison officers are out there every single day in the community. It's not us against them. This is their community also."

Late Friday afternoon, the mayor's office confirmed that Chief Shaw has named current Chief Administrative Assistant Bill Goodin as interim deputy chief until the vacancy created by Duane Huddleston can be permanently filled.

Goodin, who has served as the department’s chief administrative assistant since 2012, began his career with the Shreveport Police Department in August of 1993. Since that time, Chief Goodin served as a patrolman and spent almost 12 years as a community liaison officer before being tapped as the department’s public information officer.

“Chief Goodin displays dedication, professionalism and leadership skills at the highest level and will provide continuity during this transitional period as the department seeks to permanently fill the position of deputy chief of police and chief of police” said Shaw.

