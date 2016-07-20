Bossier attorney files suit in Walmart location battle

Bossier City voted this week to annex 99 acres of land to build a new Walmart Supercenter, but that isn't sitting well with several hundred residents living near the area.

An ordinance that would allow annexation of land for a Walmart in North Bossier has passed.

Big plans are in the works to build a new Walmart in North Bossier, but if one local lawyer gets his way, those plans could change direction.

In two weeks, the Bossier City Council is expected to approve of rezoning to build the Super Walmart.

However, Bossier Attorney Whitley Graves doesn't think it is the city's decision to make.

After months of neighbors protesting the building of a Super Walmart in a residential area, the Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission approved the zoning for the big box store. After absorbing the land for the Walmart into city limits, the city council is expected to accept the MPC's recommendations to rezone it, but Grave's lawsuit filed on July 19 may disrupt that plan.

"I'm an attorney here in Bossier Parish, but I'm filing the suit as a private citizen," said Whitley Graves, who lives near the planned site of the Walmart.

He filed the suit against Bossier MPC Director Sam Marsiglia, saying that allowing the council to make a final decision is in violation of the MPC and Louisiana law. The suit goes on to say it will cause "irreparable harm to plaintiff and the other citizens of Bossier Parish."

"It is just a difference of opinion between Sam and I of who should have the final say-so," said Graves.

According to the suit, what Graves wants to see come out of this is he wants the Bossier Parish Police Jury to have the final approval or ruling on the MPC's recommendation when it comes to the Walmart zoning.

"I think the police jury will do a more intense investigation because it is their property and their government property that surrounds this Walmart," said Graves.

A judge will likely hear the case and make a ruling on July 28, a few days before the city council is expected to make their decision on August 2 about whether to approve the MPC's recommendation.

MPC Director Sam Marsiglia told us he can't comment on pending lawsuits.

A city spokesman also declined to comment, "The city administration and city council do not comment on matters of litigation particularly in this case as neither is named as a defendant. The MPC is an entity separate from the city."

Bossier Police Jury President Wanda Bennett declined to comment.

KSLA News 12 called and emailed Bossier City Council President David Montgomery for a comment and did not hear back.

