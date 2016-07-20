Suspect in Greenbrook Loop slaying surrenders to police - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Suspect in Greenbrook Loop slaying surrenders to police

Labroderick Deshawn Alexander, 31, of Shreveport, 1 count of second-degree murder. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Labroderick Deshawn Alexander, 31, of Shreveport, 1 count of second-degree murder. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A suspect in a slaying July 17 in Shreveport has turned himself over to police detectives.

Labroderick Deshawn Alexander is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where the 31-year-old was booked at 9:32 p.m. July 20 on one count of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Alexander, of Shreveport, is accused of shooting 35-year-old Kevin White in the face about 2:30 a.m. July 17 in the 100 block of North Greenbrook Loop.

Police say the two were in some sort of argument when Alexander allegedly pulled out a gun and shot White.

White was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

