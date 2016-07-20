Suspect in Greenbrook Loop slaying surrenders to police

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A suspect in a slaying July 17 in Shreveport has turned himself over to police detectives.

Labroderick Deshawn Alexander is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where the 31-year-old was booked at 9:32 p.m. July 20 on one count of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Alexander, of Shreveport, is accused of shooting 35-year-old Kevin White in the face about 2:30 a.m. July 17 in the 100 block of North Greenbrook Loop.

Police say the two were in some sort of argument when Alexander allegedly pulled out a gun and shot White.

White was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.