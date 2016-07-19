Veterans Worry Baton Rouge and Dallas Shootings Will Spread Stereotypes

The shocking revelation that both Dallas and Baton Rouge gunmen were young military veterans has struck a chord with the masses and some veterans see the tie as unfair and a giant step backwards in overcoming negative military stereotypes.

"I think it would be a sad comparison to say all veterans are like these two individuals," said Dr. Todd Lobrano Dr. Todd Lobrano who happens to also be a veteran as well as a psychologist believes the coincidence that both served in the military and committed such heinous crimes...ultimately plays into an unsupported "Rambo Rambo narrative" — the idea that all veterans come home as mentally scarred ticking time bombs, waiting to explode.





First the shots were fired that were heard around the nation, then blue lives were lost in Baton Rouge and Dallas.

Now deeper digging has uncovered that both shooters had a military background.



"It's not appropriate to blame a whole group of people for the actions of just two," added Lobrano.



Neither Micah Johnson nor Gavin Long the gunmen in both ambushes had combat experience, and according to military records, there is no evidence they suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, which the public often associates with the potential for violence.



"it's almost an assumption that if you serve in the military you develop PTSD that is a fallacious accusation not everyone has been traumatized," said Lobrano.



He wants the world to realize Johnson and Young are not a reflection of the many who have served and protected proudly.

We reached out to Overton Brooks V-A hospital for comment. Their representatives were in clinicals but did provide a list of services regarding mental health clinics and care. They also expressed their belief that comparing recent shootings to veteran’s mental health is unfair to the veteran population.

