Whole Foods hires its first Shreveport employee

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Shreveport on Tuesday to celebrate Whole Foods Market opening in the city next year.

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Shreveport's first Whole Foods

The 39,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market near East 70th Street at Fern Avenue in Shreveport is expected to open this year.

Work on Shreveport's Whole Foods store coming along

Whole Foods Market Shreveport says it has hired its first employee.

As community liaison, Shreveporter Kristy Lynn's role will be developing partnerships and connections in the community leading up to the store opening this fall.

The majority of hiring for the store at 1380 E. 70th St. will occur closer to the opening date, which is expected to be announced within a month. All applications will be accepted online at this site.

Representatives will share announcements with the community once positions are available.

Lynn owns Wylucia Planting Co. and Wild Lucy Ice Cream, selling locally grown food and ice cream at farmer's markets. She also works with local organizations and nonprofits, including the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation.

The 39,000-square-foot store will be the anchor tenant at Fern Marketplace near Fern Avenue at East 70th Street. It is the company’s seventh store in Louisiana.

Whole Foods Shreveport is on Facebook at wholefoodsshreveport and on Twitter @wfm_louisiana and #wfmshreveport.

