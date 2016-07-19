Whole Foods hires its first Shreveport employee - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Whole Foods hires its first Shreveport employee

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Whole Foods Market Shreveport says it has hired its first employee.

As community liaison, Shreveporter Kristy Lynn's role will be developing partnerships and connections in the community leading up to the store opening this fall.   

The majority of hiring for the store at 1380 E. 70th St. will occur closer to the opening date, which is expected to be announced within a month. All applications will be accepted online at this site.

Representatives will share announcements with the community once positions are available.

Lynn owns Wylucia Planting Co. and Wild Lucy Ice Cream, selling locally grown food and ice cream at farmer's markets. She also works with local organizations and nonprofits, including the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation

The 39,000-square-foot store will be the anchor tenant at Fern Marketplace near Fern Avenue at East 70th Street. It is the company’s seventh store in Louisiana.

Whole Foods Shreveport is on Facebook at wholefoodsshreveport and on Twitter @wfm_louisiana and #wfmshreveport.

