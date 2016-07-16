USDA: Louisiana company recalls catfish products

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a north Louisiana business is recalling more than 21,500 pounds of catfish products for hotels, restaurants and other institutions in six states.

The recall by Haring Catfish Inc., of Wisner, involves products that USDA says may contain residue of a chemical called gentian violet. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says some countries that export seafood use the chemical in aquaculture. It is not approved for use in the U.S.

The products include 11-pound cardboard boxes of products marketed as whole catfish, catfish steaks, filets and nuggets for use by hotels, restaurants and other institutions in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. No illnesses connected to the product have been reported.

