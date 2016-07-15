Pay it Forward collaboration brings Bossier City girl's dream room to life

BEFORE: Due to the severity of her illness, Jolie's room was filled with medical items needed for her day to day care. (Source: KSLA News 12)

AFTER: Now when Jolie sees her room, it will be the princess area she dreams of, with all medical supplies hidden in the custom built cabinets. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City girl's wish for a less clinical look in the room where she spends much of her time due to illness has become a dream come true, thanks to a collaboration among local businesses and Pay it Forward Networking.

Jolie is a 6-year-old who is mostly confined to her bedroom because she has mitochondrial disease. It leaves her unable to to completely burn food and oxygen to generate energy, which is essential for normal cell function. It affects growth and development, and causes muscle weakness. There's no cure, but physical therapy and medications can manage symptoms.

Due to the severity of her illness, her room was filled with medical items needed for her day to day care. Her simple wish was for new flooring and a storage cabinet to help hide some of her medical supplies, but after meeting Jolie, builder Ryan Smith decided to give her room an extreme makeover, PIFN style.

Together, Ryan Smith Builders, Custom Built Cabinet & Supply, House of Lights and CNC Floor Covering have partnered with other local companies to transform Jolie’s room into her dream room!

Not only did CNC Flooring provide her with new hardwood floors, Smith’s vendors stepped up to build custom built-in cabinets, donated a princess chandelier, fans and many more surprises. Now when Jolie sees her room, it will be the princess area she dreams of, with all medical supplies hidden in the custom built cabinets.

The theme for Jolie’s room came from her own Pinterest photos she had been collecting over the past year as she dreamed of her room makeover. Moody Designs owner Danielle Moody, took Jolie’s ideas and developed beautiful design plans for her new room. Her mother Tammy said “this is truly a dream come true and needed distraction from the hardships of Mitochondrial Disease.”

They began working on her room July 11, 2016 and made the grand reveal to Jolie, her family and the media on Friday, July 15.

In a release detailing the collaboration, PIFN gave special thanks to the local businesses that made it all possible:

Ryan Smith Builders, Toy Fair, Moody Designs, Custom Built Cabinets & Supply, CNC Floor Covering, House of Lights, Miner’s ChemDry and all the PIFN members that donated toys and decor.

Pay It Forward Networking is a volunteer-ran 501C3 foundation that grants wishes to children with special needs and/or life-threatening illnesses through networking. PIFN has grown in just 2 years to a network of over 16,000 caring individuals with the common goal of helping children facing hardships. A wish granted gives these recipients a day of fun and a lifetime of comfort knowing the love and generosity in the world. The wishes granted are made possible by individuals simply combining resources and using their connections for a greater cause. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/payitforwardnetworking and/or www.payitforwardnetworking.com.