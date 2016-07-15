Mooringsport mother charged in wreck that ejected infant

The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital. The 7-year-old who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.

Infant thrown through windshield is out of the hospital

A Mooringsport woman whose infant daughter was thrown from her SUV last month in a crash has been arrested on a warrant in connection with the wreck.

Lindsey Leigh Logan, 30, has been charged with 2 counts of first degree vehicular negligent injury in connection with the June 26 crash, in which her 7-year-old daughter was also injured.

Authorities say Logan was driving a Toyota Highlander northbound in the 8300 block of Old Mooringsport Rd. when she left the roadway and hit a tree.

There were two backseat passengers, a 5-month-old baby girl and a 7-year-old girl. Deputies say the children were not restrained. The baby was reportedly ejected through the front windshield.

Both children were taken to University Health hospital, where the infant was treated and released about a week later. The 7-year-old was released a few days later, and both are reportedly continuing to recover from their injuries.

In an unrelated case, Logan had been charged a month before with DWI and child endangerment, which resulted in Caddo District Judge Brady O'Callaghan ordering Logan not to drive.

In the June 26 crash, Logan was initially cited for two counts of child restraint violations and was issued a summons for two counts of negligent injury.

On Friday morning, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a warrant was issued Thursday after toxicology results came back and Logan was picked up by Bossier City police Friday morning.

The warrant being issued indicates that evidence collected during the investigation determined she was impaired while driving with children in the vehicle, which is what is required for the first degree negligent injury charge.

Logan is expected to be transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center at some point Friday, where she will be booked on the amended charges.

