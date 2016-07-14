Officer's playful gesture delights Pokemon Go players in downtown Shreveport

Pokemon Go players got a pleasant and unexpected surprise late Thursday night in downtown Shreveport, courtesy of at least one police officer with an appreciation for "catching them all" and a healthy sense of humor.

It was after midnight when a few members of the local band Escape 86 were unwinding after a rehearsal with some Pokemon hunting up and down Texas St. when guitarist M.C. says he captured the officer's playful Pokemon-themed gesture on video.

After walking down to the Texas street bridge and back near to studio at Tipitina's a few times, we ended up chilling out over on the steps of United Methodist Church to go over all the Pokemon we caught when suddenly we heard the Pokemon theme song playing loudly in the distance from a car. We thought that it was just some other players that were having fun with it, but when the car turned it ended up being a Shreveport Police patrol blasting the song through their loud speaker!

M.C. says he wanted to share the positive moment with more people than the few dozen that happened to be there.

"There were probably about 25-30 people around our area playing at the time and it really lit up the night for everyone out there and was really cool to see them not only be aware of the craze, but actively participate and try to make it more fun all around and definitely a safer experience for everyone down there."

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.