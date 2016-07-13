Texarkana ISD prepares to open new school

A new school year starts across the ArkLaTex in a little more than a month. For hundreds of students in Texarkana, Texas, they'll be walking the halls of a brand new, nearly $30 million school.

The new Waggoner Creek Elementary School will open its doors on August 22. So far, only a couple hundred parents have signed their children up for enrollments, but school leaders say now's the time.

"We had a deadline day of opening two new campuses in August of 2016," explained Assistant Superintendent Autumn Thomas. "So we want to fill the school up."

By the looks of it, Texarkana Independent School District will meet the deadline. It means all sixth grade students will go to the new Texas Sixth Grade Center and K-5th graders will attend the brand new Waggoner Creek Elementary School.

Waggoner Creek was built to help with the overcrowding at two other elementary campuses, and Thomas says now is the time to sign students up.

"Our students inside TISD can ask to transfer to that campus if interested," said Thomas.

Jennifer Treadway lives in Atlanta, Texas, but decided to take advantage of the new school.

"Well, I'm just ecstatic about it having my children in that smaller environment. Having my kindergartner starting out in a brand new school that hadn't had any other children in it yet," said Treadway.

School leaders say the nearly $30 million investment will benefit students, but also the Texarkana area economy.

"It also provides opportunities for our students as well as jobs. We have hired close to 45-50 job positions for both of those campuses," said Thomas.

The Waggoner Creek school is built for 400 students with the design to expand up to 700 students in the future.

It is being paid for by bond money approved by voters in November of 2014.

