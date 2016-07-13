ACLU, others sue Baton Rouge Police

A group of organizations are suing the Baton Rouge Police Department over their treatment of demonstrators protesting Alton Sterling's death. On KSLA News 12 at 5, we'll let you know what the lawsuit alleges.
But first, with Shreveport searching for its next police chief, residents and police officers alike are weighing in on what kind of leader should take the helm. At 5, we'll hear from the community, including the Shreveport Police Officers Association, about what they want to see in the city's next top cop.
Crews are out working today to transform an LSU-S field into the Red River Balloon Rally. This year is the first time ever the U.S. National Balloon championship will be held in Shreveport. On KSLA News 12 at 6, we'll check in for the official kickoff of the championship.
And a couple of showers are brushing by in the far northern part of the ArkLaTex, though everywhere else is just hot and dry. At 5 and 6, StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle will have a look at your forecast.
Coverage You Can Count On starts with KSLA News 12 at 5. See you then!
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.More >>
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.More >>
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.More >>
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.More >>
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.More >>
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.More >>
Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."More >>
Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
An arrest warrant revealed the 19-year-old South Carolina woman who concocted a story about her 11-month-old daughter being kidnapped caused the injuries that led to her daughter's death.More >>
An arrest warrant revealed the 19-year-old South Carolina woman who concocted a story about her 11-month-old daughter being kidnapped caused the injuries that led to her daughter's death.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.More >>
The card featured a black couple kissing with the words “baby daddy” in the foreground. Shoppers said it was insulting to black fathers.More >>
The card featured a black couple kissing with the words “baby daddy” in the foreground. Shoppers said it was insulting to black fathers.More >>
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.More >>
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.More >>
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.More >>
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.More >>