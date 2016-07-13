Weather Wonders: Saharan dust

Although the trek across the Atlantic from the coast of Africa is a long one, this is not a very unusual event. It usually happens several times this time of year.

The very dry air can be seen very clearly by satellite imagery.

A layer of Saharan dust has made its way from Africa all the way to the ArkLaTex.

Dust from the Saharan desert off western Africa has traveled more than 5,000 miles to reach the ArkLaTex. Very strong winds moved this very dry air over the Atlantic and Gulf. The particles are 5,000 to 20,000 feet above the Earth's surface. The phenomenon can cause a hazy appearance in the sky.

The dust should clear out over the next day or so.

