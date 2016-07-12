Walmart issues statement on construction of new N. Bossier store

About a month after the Bossier City Council annexed land for a new Walmart Supercenter to be built in the northern part of the city, plans on when construction will actually begin are still up in the air.

Last month, the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) voted to rezone the land on Wemple Rd. at Airline Dr. in North Bossier to commercial.

The new development paves the way for Walmart to build a new store on the 99 acres of land.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield Monday requesting a timeline of when residents can expect to see the Walmart constructed.

"We look forward to providing our customers in Bossier City with a new store that provides convenient access to fresh, affordable groceries and household merchandise. We are working with the city on the proposal and it is premature to determine a timeline,” Hatfield said in an emailed statement.

However, the Bossier City Council still has to give a final vote on the rezoning, which is expected to take place next month.

The MPC approved Walmart's plans on lighting the property since it won't be a 24-hour store after all. That proposal will be presented to the city council on August 3.

