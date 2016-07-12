Travel update: State reopens lane of I-49 in Natchitoches - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Travel update: State reopens lane of I-49 in Natchitoches

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A southbound lane of I-49 over Louisiana Highway 120 at the Flora/Cypress exit in Natchitoches Parish is back open. 

The Louisiana highway department closed the lane Wednesday to allow for emergency repairs to an embankment.

The reopening was announced Monday.

