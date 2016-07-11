State Fair of Louisiana announces theme, rodeo changes for 2016

The State Fair of Louisiana has announced the theme for the 110th State Fair of Louisiana which will take place Oct. 27 - November 13, 2016.

The phrase, "STEP RIGHT UP" is this year's theme which will be used in all of the State Fair marketing.

Organizers also announced a significant change to the State Fair Rodeo this year.

The 2016 State Fair of Louisiana Rodeo will be the host of the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association (LRCA) Finals on Nov. 4 & 5.

The LRCA was established in 1964 and is the host of more than 50 sanctioned rodeos across the states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Membership is expected to grow to more than 600 members in 2016. The event is expected to bring in some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the south to compete for over $100,000 in cash and prizes.

For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit our website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com.

