Shreveport police search for man who robbed dollar store

Police are looking for the man who robbed a central Shreveport dollar store Sunday night.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to an armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue.

Two witnesses told police a man burst into the store with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The man left with an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The robber is described as a thin male with his hair braided in a ponytail. Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans with the pant legs tucked into his socks and a white bandana covering part of his face.

Investigators are working to recover surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

